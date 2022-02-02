TD Securities Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on X. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.14.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:X traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$125.29. 98,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,579. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$120.13 and a twelve month high of C$145.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.55.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$232.25 million. Analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.0700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.