TD Securities Downgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Tender

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $90.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CONE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 109,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 219.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.