TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Up 4%

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) shares traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.03. 1,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 329,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TDCX in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.32 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $2,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

