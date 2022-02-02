Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 417.0 days.

Shares of Tecan Group stock remained flat at $$478.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.19. Tecan Group has a 1-year low of $392.00 and a 1-year high of $645.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

