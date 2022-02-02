Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.73

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$51.73 and traded as low as C$41.27. Tecsys shares last traded at C$42.57, with a volume of 84,136 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCS. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18. The stock has a market cap of C$619.95 million and a P/E ratio of 133.03.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$34.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 81.25%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

