Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Needham & Company LLC Forecasts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC analyst M. Matson now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. Needham & Company LLC has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $309.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

