Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERIC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 51,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,206. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $14.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price target (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

