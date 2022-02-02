Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. 29,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,130. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 289,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

