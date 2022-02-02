Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. 29,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,130. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 289,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
