Telos (TLOS) One Day Volume Tops $21.27 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $297.75 million and $21.27 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 97.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

