TEMCO (TEMCO) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and approximately $233,234.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.55 or 0.07197558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00058112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,445.47 or 1.00171377 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055487 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

