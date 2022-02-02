Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,500. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

