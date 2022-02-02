Terra Virtua Kolect Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.47 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $86.19 million and $7.47 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043784 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00119605 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,412,887 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

