Terracoin Price Tops $0.0318 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $730,407.23 and $580.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,467.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.05 or 0.00758127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00244684 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025514 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

