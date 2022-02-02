Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.93. 334,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.15. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

