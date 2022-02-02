Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Earnings Results

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.91 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.93. 334,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

