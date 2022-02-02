Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.68 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

TTEK traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $140.93. 334,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,699. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

