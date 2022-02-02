Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $17,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.