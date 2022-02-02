Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TEVA opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $13.30.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.
