Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314,040 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.0% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $234,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.64.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.50. 157,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,857. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.