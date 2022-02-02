The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $223.91

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.91 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.13). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 230 ($3.09), with a volume of 112,518 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 234.65. The company has a market capitalization of £82.24 million and a PE ratio of 11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.

In related news, insider Simon Dray bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($56,466.79).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

