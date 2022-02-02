The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after buying an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.50. 1,325,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.7817 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

