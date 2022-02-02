The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $208.34 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $122.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

