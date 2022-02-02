The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $34,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $315.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $242.83 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.05.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock worth $708,742,220. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

