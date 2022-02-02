The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock worth $708,742,220. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.05.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.83 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

