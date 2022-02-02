The Force Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012353 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00279690 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

