The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.09 Million

Equities analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post $558.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.88 million and the highest is $558.40 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $578.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of GEO opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

