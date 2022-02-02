The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 5.08% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $14,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $3,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $205,146.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,177 shares of company stock valued at $22,829,753 in the last three months.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BATRA shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BATRA opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

