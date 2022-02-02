The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 511,452 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,379,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 511,452 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Microsoft worth $2,926,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $225,511,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 173,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17,860.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 848,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 844,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 142.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 41,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 121,262 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $308.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.46 and a 200-day moving average of $310.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.