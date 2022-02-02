The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.90% of Marcus worth $15,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Marcus by 232.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marcus by 48.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 133,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marcus by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Marcus by 3.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCS opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

