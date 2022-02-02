The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.19

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.19 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 39.10 ($0.53). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 39.55 ($0.53), with a volume of 116,869 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.19. The stock has a market cap of £43.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

