The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Increased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 211,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 185.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,454,000 after buying an additional 1,103,271 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 208.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 314.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 663,250 shares of company stock worth $104,730,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,718. The company has a market capitalization of $389.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

