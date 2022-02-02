The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

PG stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.99. 50,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,593,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $389.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average is $148.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,250 shares of company stock valued at $104,730,552 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

