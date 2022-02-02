The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWGAY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Swatch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 45,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

