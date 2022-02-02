The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.5 days.

The Swatch Group stock remained flat at $$59.20 during trading on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

