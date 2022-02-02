Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,810 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO traded up $9.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $603.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. The company’s fifty day moving average is $623.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.