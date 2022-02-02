Thingschain Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Thingschain has a market cap of $21,664.43 and approximately $109.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,594.32 or 1.00142422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00073117 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00028087 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.00502890 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

