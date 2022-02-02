Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Stock Price Down 18.6%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) dropped 18.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THXPF)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

