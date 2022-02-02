Thore Cash Market Cap Tops $12,277.33 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $12,277.33 and approximately $111,651.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00297878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001971 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

