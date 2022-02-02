Thore Cash (TCH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $111,651.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $12,277.33 and approximately $111,651.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00297878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001971 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

