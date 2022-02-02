Thore Cash (TCH) Hits Market Cap of $11,733.66

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $11,733.66 and approximately $124,902.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00292126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

