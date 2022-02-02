Thorstarter 24-Hour Volume Reaches $115,033.00 (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $115,033.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.45 or 0.07174341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,484.48 or 0.99955973 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055417 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

