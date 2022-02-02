Throne (THN) Market Capitalization Achieves $56.38 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Throne coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Throne has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $56.38 million and $1.97 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,184,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

