Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $1,525,263.75 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00.

NASDAQ THRY traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 205,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THRY. B. Riley increased their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,802,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 5,831.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 308,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

