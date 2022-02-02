Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of THUPY traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

