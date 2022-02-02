Timothy E. Mullany Sells 593 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,178. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.17.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
