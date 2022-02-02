Timothy E. Mullany Sells 593 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,178. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.17.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

