Tokes (TKS) Price Tops $0.0160 on Top Exchanges

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $7.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001806 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

