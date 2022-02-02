Tolar Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 82.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Tolar has traded 161.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tolar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $24,095.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tolar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043673 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00119144 BTC.

Tolar Coin Profile

TOL is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.