Tolar Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 82.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Tolar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Tolar has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $24,095.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tolar has traded up 161.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tolar Profile

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

