Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Tops $24.74 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $22.49 or 0.00060733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $24.74 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.80 or 0.07197357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,921.68 or 0.99684366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

