Tourist Token (TOTO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 50.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $20,304.50 and approximately $14.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token Coin Trading

