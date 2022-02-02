TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:YTPG opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTPG. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 125.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,258 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 134.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.